Jessica Alba, Olivia Munn & More Celebs Stun in High-Fashion Looks for Baby2Baby Charity Gala

Celebrities came out in full force on Saturday night in Los Angeles to help raise funds at the Baby2Baby Gala. The orginzation provides basic necessities for low-income children and has received much support from mothers in Hollywood.

Jessica Alba, who is on the board of directors, made an appearance at the event and reportedly donated $50,000. She walked the red carpet in Valentino dress, which hid her Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jessica Alba at the Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 10. CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn also made a statement during the event — as far as fashion is concerned. She stepped out in an autumnal colored gown by J. Mendel and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Olivia Munn walks the red carpet at the Baby2Baby Gala. CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan looked sleek in a white Reem Acra strapless ensemble and Sophia Webster platform sandals for the occasion.

Jenna Dewan at the Baby2Baby charity event in Los Angeles on Nov. 10. CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Other guests included the charity’s co-presidents, Kelly Sawyer and Norah Weinstein, as well as more board directors such as Kelly Rowland, Julie Bowen and Rachel Zoe.

Amy Adams was also on hand as she was honored with an award for her philanthropy and commitment to providing help for children in need.

