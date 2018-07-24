Jessica Alba Shows How Nude Dressing Can Pop With Cherry-Red Heels and Matching Pedicure

Jessica Alba was spotted making a street-style statement while on an outing in New York today.

The Honest Company founder — who recently made headlines after receiving backlash on Twitter from comedian Leslie Jones over a customer service incident — was snapped leaving NBC Studios in the Big Apple Tuesday wearing a nude jumpsuit paired with candy-red mules.

Jessica Alb leaving NBC Studios in New York City CREDIT: Splash

The 37-year-old actress-entrepreneur chose a tan one-piece ensemble featuring three-quarter-length sleeves and a plunging collared neckline. Her vibrant red suede block-heeled mules made her whole look pop. Alba even matched her toenails to the color of her footwear.

jessica Alba wearing a nude jumpsuit with red mules. CREDIT: Splash

The “Fantastic Four” starlet further accessorized her monochromatic getup by adding a bright white purse and complementary gold hoop earrings.

A closer look at Alba's vibrant red mules. CREDIT: Splash

Alba, who shares two older daughters with husband Cash Warren, gave birth to her first son on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been shy about sharing sweet photos of him all over her Instagram page.

See 13 ways Jessica Alba styled her favorite shoes.

Want more?

Jessica Alba Wears the Most Comfortable Shoes to Complete Her Airport Look

Jessica Alba Steps Out With Baby Hayes For the First Time in Favorite Sneakers

Jessica Alba Wore These $1,000 Gucci Crystal Sneakers Grocery Shopping