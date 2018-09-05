Jessica Alba Has a Twinning Moment With Her Best Friend at Rachel Zoe’s Spring ’19 Show

Jessica Alba and pal Kelly Sawyer wear dresses featuring the same pattern designed by Rachel Zoe.

Jessica Alba chose Rachel Zoe’s star-studded spring 2019 show to have a twinning moment with one of her best friends.

On Tuesday night at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, the Honest Beauty founder and her pal, model-turned-philanthropist Kelly Sawyer, both wore black dresses by the fashion designer that featured the same silver, gold and bronze metallic patterns.

Jessica Alba wearing a black and gold patterned off-the-shoulder Rachel Zoe maxidress. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

While Sawyer’s frock boasted a short hemline and a V-neck silhouette, Alba opted for a belted off-the-shoulder maxi design with a subtle thigh-high slit. The 37-year-old mother of three completed her look with bulky black leather platform sandals.

Meanwhile, Zoe’s presentation also brought out former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, who dressed in a gold metallic fringed-covered minidress from the collection. Like Alba, the 25-year-old starlet sported open-toe high-heel black sandals with a chunky platform. A black embellished clutch bag and dangling earrings pulled her look together.

Victoria Justice wearing a Della metallic fringe dress courtesy of Rachel Zoe with platform sandals. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Continuing with the metallic trend, Rachel Zoe herself showed off a pink metallic sequin-adorned floor-length dress as she hit the runway with her two sons, Skyler and Kaius, who wore matching black suits over rainbow print tees and black moccasins.

Rachel Zoe shares a sweet moment on the catwalk with sons (L-R) Kaius and Skyler Berman. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Want more?

Jessica Alba Goes Shopping in Milan With Lookalike Daughter

The Best Looks Jessica Alba Wore During Her Trip to NYC This Week

Jessica Alba Shows How Nude Dressing Can Pop With Candy-Red Heels and Matching Pedicure