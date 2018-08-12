The Best Looks Jessica Alba Wore During Her Trip to NYC This Week

Jessica Alba headed to the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards in NYC on Aug 8.

Jessica Alba jetted off to the Big Apple this week for a few events, including the 2018 Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards on Wednesday, where her company Honest Beauty was honored. The following day, the busy actress-turned-entrepreneur hit the #Blogher18 Creators Summit at Pier 17, while also managing to find time to enjoy some fun with friends on the streets of NYC. On each occasion, Alba made waves with her style.

For the Innovator Awards, the 37-year-old stepped out in a blush Dior dress paired with chunky black leather Saint Laurent Farrah sandals and a black embroidered heart-shaped chain clutch, also courtesy of Dior.

Jessica Alba carrying a Dior embellished heart-shaped clutch. CREDIT: Splash

Thursday, Alba was captured out and about wearing a cream Sea New York Cosette grid linen blazer and matching high-rise wide-leg trousers styled with white leather By Far Anelia sandals featuring crisscross straps and a slingback silhouette. Sunglasses and a navy Hunting Season Lizard crossbody bag completed her look.

Jessica Alba wearing a Sea New York blazer and trousers with By Far Anelia white leather sandals. CREDIT: Splash

For her appearance at the #Blogher18 Creators Summit, the “Sin City” actress sported a hunter green Lela Rose pearl button-embellished wool crepe pencil skirt and a coordinating 100-percent silk plaid Lela Rose chiffon pussy bow top. Nude leather Via Spiga Faxon sandals topped off her ensemble.

Alba speaking at the #Blogher18 Creators Summit wearing Via Spiga Faxon sandals. CREDIT: Splash

