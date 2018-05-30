J-Lo Cries During ‘World of Dance’ Premiere in Glittery Heels & Genie Pants

The second season of “World of Dance” premiered on NBC Tuesday night and Jennifer Lopez was moved to tears by two dancers’ intense, blindfolded performance about love and relationships. But before the show, J-Lo gave her 75 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready to take on her job as a judge on the dance competition series alongside Ne-Yo, Derek Hough and host Jenna Dewan.

The “Dinero” hit maker shared a series of shots showing off her shimmering head-to-toe Gucci outfit, which included a pale pink ruffled blouse with gold accents and a white collar paired with gold hammer-style pants and glitter-covered Gucci platform sandals with a decorative bee.

The bold Gucci style featuring golden trim expertly pulled Lopez’s head-turning ensemble together with its chunky front platform and equally bulky block heel. Retailing for nearly $1,000, the eye-catching ankle-strap silhouette also boasts a silvery glitter upper with a playful, gold-tone bee adornment and a pearl detail on the thick toe strap.

The 48-year-old mom of two topped things off with help from her team by adding oversize hoop earrings and an intricately braided updo.

Check out her luxe shoe style below.

Gucci glitter bee sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch

