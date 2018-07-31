J-Lo Rocks Black Gym Look & Favorite Neon Nike Air Prestos

Jennifer Lopez has been a fan of the Nike Air Presto Flyknit Ultra for a while now, so it wasn’t surprising to see the multihyphenate talent rocking the sneakers, which added the perfect pop of color to her all-black look, on the streets of NYC Monday.

J-Lo, who was joined by her 10-year-old twins Maximillian and Emme Muñiz, was spotted wearing her favorite runners featuring an extended sock-like bootie and a caged silhouette in “Voltage Green.” The 49-year-old performer styled the bright kicks with a seamless black-on-black workout ensemble consisting of a cropped Champion crewneck sweatshirt paired over a Beyond Yoga Levels bodysuit.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Champion sweatshirt over a Beyond Yoga Levels bodysuit and Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Lopez — who celebrated her 49th birthday with her kids and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in the Bahamas last week — expertly polished things off by adding a luxury black leather Hermes Birkin bag and sleek aviator sunglasses.

Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit Sneakers CREDIT: Splash

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker was accompanied by her mini-me daughter Emme, who dressed in a black T-shirt, cut-off denim shorts and classic white Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star high-tops.

Jennifer Lopez with her daughter Emme Muñiz. CREDIT: Splash

