Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sky High Platform Wedges For Dinner Aboard a Boat in Capri With A-Rod & Company

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are living their best life in Italy right now. The celebrity power couple is currently vacationing on the gorgeous island of Capri, and yesterday, they were captured grabbing dinner aboard a boat with friends in style.

The “Dinero” hitmaker opted for a head-turning look for the outing, choosing to pair a white bustier tank from Naked Wardrobe with high-waisted pink striped wide leg trousers and sky-high espadrille wedges featuring a toe strap embellished with multicolored jewels.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. CREDIT: Splash

Lopez expertly accessorized her look with her signature oversized hoop earrings, a pair of large mirrored Chanel sunglasses, and a creamy white leather chevron top handle bag featuring the iconic French label’s standard gone tone metal double-C logo.

J-Lo rocking wide leg trousers with wedges. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the former New York Yankees star dressed casually in a classic white button-down teamed with drawstring camoflauge sweat shorts and what appears to be Nike’s Air Max 270 sneakers in a coordinating olive color.

The “World of Dance” judge, who hasn’t been shy about sharing her vacay with Instagram followers, not only posted a sultry selfie Friday but a boomerang featuring herself with her beau in a boat captioned “Gone fishing 🇮🇹 💋.”

