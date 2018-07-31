J-Lo Goes Pantless With Versace Boots That Look Just Like Jeans

After celebrating her 49th birthday in the Bahamas with beau A-Rod and twins Max and Emme, Jennifer Lopez is back home in New York to make yet another fashion statement.

Yesterday, the “Dinero” hitmaker was captured in black workout gear and her go-to neon Nike Air Prestos, but today was a whole other story as she stomped out in a head-turning pantless look that included a shirt dress and denim Versace boots. Stopping by Z100 radio station as well as “TRL” in Times Square, J-Lo showed off some freshly tanned thighs in just a crisp white collared shirt that almost looked as though it could be her man’s.

J-Lo visiting Z100 radio station in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

But the real standout of her outfit was undoubtedly her thigh-high denim boots by the iconic Italian luxury brand. The pointy-toed style featured pockets and a black belt embellished with Versace’s gold Medusa.

J-Lo sports a white shirt dress. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at J-Lo's denim boots that look like belted jeans. CREDIT: Splash

