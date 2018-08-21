Jennifer Lopez Takes on the Full-Body Versace Suit With Clear Power Pumps at MTV VMAs After-Party

Following the wild 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez was ready to get on the floor — and that’s not just a reference to the songbird’s 2011 hit single.

The vocalist-dancer-producer (among her many talents) received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, marking the first time a Latina artist has been given the honor. She also captured the audience with an electrifying performance, complete with regally outfitted backup dancers and her very own gilded Versace ensembles.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Versace jumpsuit. CREDIT: Splash News

So it’s no surprise Lopez continued her Versace streak during the after-party at trendy speakeasy Beauty & Essex late in the evening.

To mark the occasion’s cap-off, the 49-year-old star, who never seems to age, wore the Italian luxury brand’s celeb-favorite full-length and form-fitting bodysuit, featuring decorative baroque prints (including that of a big cat) in a blue, black and gold printed colorway. Similar pieces were worn in the past by model Gigi Hadid and singer Dua Lipa.

For footwear, Lopez went for clear PVC power pumps by Jessica Rich, allowing the skintight piece to shine.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the VMAs after-party at Beauty & Essex in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Ever the supportive boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez led his Jenny down the block to the venue.

Slay, J. Lo. Slay.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

