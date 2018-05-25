J-Lo Accessorized Her Skintight Bodysuit With Classic Kicks & a $3,000 Bag With Her Name on It

On the same day as the premiere of her “Dinero” music video and single yesterday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about with boyfriend Alex Rodrigeuz and her twins in Miami.

And while the video shows her dripping in jewels and sporting sexy lingerie, J-Lo’s street style look Thursday was much more relaxed. Serving as the foundation for her outfit was a skintight black bodysuit from Beyond Yoga, which highlighted her famous curves.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Splash

The “World of Dance” judge styled the form-fitting piece with classic low-top white sneakers featuring a lace-up silhouette, aviator sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings and a nearly $3,000 red Valentino Rockstud quilted bag.

Making sure that everyone knows who’s bag it is, Lopez personalized the luxe embellished leather tote from the Italian brand with “JLO” written on the front flap.

Jennifer Lopez with her daughter Emme and Alex Rodriguez CREDIT: Splash

In one paparazzi shot, the performer’s mini-me daughter, Emme, 10, is seen taking the customized bag off her mom’s hands, carrying it while rocking white high-top Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

In addition to judging the NBC dance competition show, performing her hit music around the world and acting, Lopez is a successful shoe designer, who has created high- and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

J-Lo’s White-Hot Sheer Workout Outfit Popped With Colorful Accessories on Gym Date With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez Takes See-Through Trend to the Next Level With Sheer White Hot Pants & Heels

Jennifer Lopez Looks Sleek in a Croc Bra & Skirt With 4.7-Inch Blade Heels on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet