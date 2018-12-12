Jennifer Lopez Looks Like an Actual Ballerina on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jennifer Lopez is continuing her “Second Act” press circuit in style, appearing on “The Tonight Show” last night in a ballet-worthy ensemble to promote the new movie.

Her promo tour has already seen plenty of standout looks, including sparkly minidress with Casadei thigh-highs as well as a slit skirt and Christian Louboutin stilettos, but for Tuesday’s banter with Jimmy Fallon, the 49-year-old took a sweet approach with a princess-worthy dress and stilettos.

Jennifer Lopez wears Jimmy Choo ’s Max platform sandals on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The singer, styled by her longstanding team Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, opted for a tulle dress designed by Saiid Kobeisy. Featuring a plunging silhouette, the white minidress was cinched at the waist with a silver band — the perfect complement to her metallic Jimmy Choo Max platforms. The open-toed sandals feature a soaring 5-inch stiletto heel and a leather outsole.

Aside from stunning in a number of looks for her movie promo, all eyes have been on J-Lo and her beau Alex Rodriguez as their couple style continues to shine. In October, the pair had a subtle “twinning” moment while wearing plaid on date night. They’ve also been spotted in coordinating white sneakers for a more casual outing.

During her appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Lopez got emotional when recapping her and Rodriguez’s romantic relationship to Fallon.

“He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive. He’s so loving…Some people try to dull you down or squish you down and he’s so not like that,” she said. “It’s just so refreshing. It’s a beautiful thing. He’s just a very generous, loving-spirit soul.”

