Jennifer Lopez Flashes Peekaboo Underwear on Set of New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez has never been one to shy away from a daring fashion moment, especially when it comes to showing off her legendarily shapely body.

Yesterday, on set for a new music video with DJ Khaled, J-Lo took daring to a new level by showing off her underwear.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on-set for her new music video with DJ Khaled in drop waist pants and a revealed thong, Nov. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

The singer wore a pair of gray drop-waist pants and a white ruched crop top. The eye-catching part of the whole ensemble, though, was her matching gray thong that peeped over the top of her pants (a major ’90s fashion trend). On her feet, she chose a pair of teetering high heels that were mostly hidden by the long hem of her bottoms.

Jennifer Lopez on-set. CREDIT: Splash News

The long-haired star is rumored to be filming the video for her new single, “Limitless,” from her film “Second Act.”

She shared a video yesterday of her performance of the song from the American Music Awards last month with the caption: “#LIMITLESS THE #SECONDACT ANTHEM! OUT TOMORROW! STREAM AT MIDNIGHT!! #VIDEOSOONEST!!”

