Jennifer Lopez Flashes Peekaboo Underwear on Set of New Music Video

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Lopez was spotted on set for her new music video with DJ Khaled in drop waist pants and a revealed thong, Nov. 15.
CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez has never been one to shy away from a daring fashion moment, especially when it comes to showing off her legendarily shapely body.

Yesterday, on set for a new music video with DJ Khaled, J-Lo took daring to a new level by showing off her underwear.

jlo, jennifer lopez, thong
Jennifer Lopez was spotted on-set for her new music video with DJ Khaled in drop waist pants and a revealed thong, Nov. 15.
CREDIT: Splash News

The singer wore a pair of gray drop-waist pants and a white ruched crop top. The eye-catching part of the whole ensemble, though, was her matching gray thong that peeped over the top of her pants (a major ’90s fashion trend). On her feet, she chose a pair of teetering high heels that were mostly hidden by the long hem of her bottoms.

j lo, jennifer lopez, thong
Jennifer Lopez on-set.
CREDIT: Splash News

The long-haired star is rumored to be filming the video for her new single, “Limitless,” from her film “Second Act.”

She shared a video yesterday of her performance of the song from the American Music Awards last month with the caption: “#LIMITLESS THE #SECONDACT ANTHEM! OUT TOMORROW! STREAM AT MIDNIGHT!! #VIDEOSOONEST!!”

