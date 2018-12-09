J-Lo Commands Attention at ‘Second Act’ Photocall in a Black Minidress & Casadei Thigh-Highs

J-Lo at the "Second Act" film photocall in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez is a career woman always on the move and right now she’s busy promoting her upcoming film “Second Act” co-starring Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia and her close pal, Leah Remini.

At a photocall for the romantic comedy in Los Angeles today, the “If You Had My Love” hitmaker commanded attention in a bold black minidress cut-out detailing throughout and a bib-like collar design. J-Lo’s thigh-skimming frock paired perfectly with pointy black velvet over-the-knee stiletto boots courtesy of Casadei. The standout style retails for $1,130.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a black minidress with a white collar and black thigh-high boots from Casadei CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 49-year-old mother of twins incorporated some major bling by adding several diamond rings, two diamond tennis bracelets and sparkly stud earrings to her sexy black look. Meanwhile, Leah Remini opted for a tiger print graphic shirtdress styled with a pair of nude leather platform ankle-strap pumps.

Lopez posing with pal Leah Remini, who is wearing a tiger print shirtdress with nude ankle-strap pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Vanessa Hudgens showed off a pretty pink look complete with shimmery gold satin sandals. The “This Is Us” star wore a navy floral print button-up with olive trousers and brown scuffed shoes.

Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens pose together. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Rocks a $4,000 Tweed Gucci Dress & PVC Power Pumps for Outing With A-Rod