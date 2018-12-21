Jennifer Lopez Goes On a Shopping Spree in Nothing But Sweats — and Still Looks Amazing

While Jennifer Lopez often steps out in soaring heels, she can make sneakers look just as stylish.

And the 49-year-old proved that yesterday when she stepped out in a casual ensemble for shopping in Los Angeles alongside “Second Act” co-star Leah Remini.

The “On the Floor” singer wore a blush Sally LaPointe set made of cozy cashmere. The set consisted of an $1,850 fox fur-trimmed sweater with a V-neck and a $990 pair of ribbed culotte pants.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Sally LaPointe set on Dec. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Grammy winner paired the dressed-down set with trendy white sneakers, which featured a blush-colored tongue that matched her sweats.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez wore her brunette hair in a high bun, accessorizing with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and silver hoop earrings. She carried a studded Valentino tote to finish her laid-back ensemble.

Meanwhile, Remini was chic in a mostly white outfit. The 48-year-old wore a long white jacket over a short-sleeved turtleneck sweater and a pair of high-waist trousers. Rather than opt for comfy sneakers, Remini added some height to her ensemble with her footwear, choosing tan booties with an architectural heel.

Jennifer Lopez (L) shopping with Leah Remini. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Lopez, the “Saved By the Bell” alum sported a high bun, wearing aviator sunglasses as she battled the California sun.

The duo have been friends for years — they met through Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony — and have been spending extra time together lately as they promote “Second Act,” which also features Vanessa Hudgens and Milo Ventimiglia.

