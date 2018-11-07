J.Lo’s Ladylike Look Includes a Skintight Skirt and See-Through Pumps

Jennifer Lopez made a stylish visit to Stanford University yesterday with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker looked chic as she posted several photos on Instagram from their day at the institution. J.Lo modeled a cream-colored turtleneck tucked into a sleek, skintight white patterned pencil skirt, which was cinched at the waist with a black double-C Chanel belt.

The mother of two completed her look with clear PVC pumps boasting a pointy white patent leather cap toe and a black heel. The style is one she’s worn on a number of occasions before — Gianvito Rossi’s Plexi 100 leather and PVC power pumps. She further accessorized with a black leather minibag, oversized mirrored sunglasses and an assortment of jewelry including her signature gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, her former pro baseball player boyfriend looked dapper in a suit with a blue tie and black shoes.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez’ All Black Post-Gym Look Highlights Sculpted Physique