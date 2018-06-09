Jennifer Lopez Flashes Some Flesh in Sheer Bodysuit for 100th Show of Vegas Residency

Jennifer Lopez has an illustrious career filled with milestone after milestone — and she celebrated another achievement last night.

On Friday night, Lopez performed in the 100th show of her Las Vegas residency, and she opted for appropriately celebratory looks both onstage and off.

Prior to the show, the 48-year-old sported a white off-the-shoulder dress with gold detailing and hoop earrings as she posed with a towering cake. The sugary confection, which featured fondant flowers and letters reading “100th show,” matched Lopez’ dress.

“Such an amazing night!!! 🎂celebrating 💯 shows of #ALLIHAVE !!!!!! Thank you to everyone who works to make this show such a success love you all!!!! But you know that!!! ♥♥♥🥂🍰,” Lopez captioned a photo of herself and the cake on Instagram.

Onstage, the “Jenny From the Block” singer opted for a more revealing look. She sported a completely see-through bodysuit that revealed her lingerie underneath, finishing her look with black and gold patterned thigh-high boots.

“When you work this hard on something it’s nice to take a moment and celebrate,” Lopez captioned a series of videos of the performance that she posted on her Instagram account. “We do it for YOU! The fans and all the people that come out every night to share this amazing experience with us!! I will always continue to give you #ALLIHAVE. Thank you!!!! I love you.”

