Jennifer Lopez Pops in Form-Fitting Orange Dress and Spiky Pumps on ‘Despierta America’

J-Lo on the set for "Despierta America."

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez as she visited Miami talk show “Despierta America” yesterday, alongside “Second Act” co-star Vanessa Hudgens.

The performer looked stylish in a curve-hugging orange dress by Alex Perry. The dress featured a strapless neckline and went to the knee.

For footwear, Lopez selected Casadei pumps with a sky-high heel. The neon orange heels were the same color as her dress.

Vanessa Hudgens (L) and Jennifer Lopez walk onto the “Despierta America” set. CREDIT: Gustavo Caballero/Shutterstock

The “Jenny From the Block” singer walked arm in arm with Hudgens, who sported a black dress with floral detailing and a pair of strappy black sandals. The “High School Musical” alum wore a white knit cardigan over her dress.

Vanessa Hudgens (L) and Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Gustavo Caballero/Shutterstock

On the show, Lopez met a young girl who re-created one of her most recent looks. At the “Second Act” premiere in New York, the 49-year-old wore a hot-pink, tulle Giambattista Valli fall ’18 couture gown with a cape and dramatic train. She completed her look with 5-inch Jimmy Choo sandals in silver, wearing her brunette locks in a ballerina bun.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the premiere of “Second Act” in NYC. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The little girl Lopez met on “Despierta America” came out in a dress just like the star’s. She wore her hair in an updo similar to the actress’, but ditched the high heels for a pair of sparkly silver ballet flats.

“This Lil princess stole my heart this morning on Despierta America,” Lopez wrote on Instagram yesterday, sharing pictures of her and the young fan posing on set.

