Jennifer Lopez Loves to Look Sultry at the MTV VMAs: See Her Red Carpet Moments

Jennifer Lopez has been a name on the music video scene for a couple decades now, with millions of viewers watching her take on different personas.

And now she gets her due on Monday as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. The program will air at 8 p.m. ET on the network as well as other streaming services.

It’ll be a big moment for J-Lo, and it leads up to a history of the diva bringing head-turning looks at the awards show.

Back in 2000, Lopez was already a style icon, with a white bandana that wrapped her braided hair, and a cropped, bedazzled tank top. Her hoop earrings, lettered necklace and chain belt were just the perfect finishing touches for a new millennium outfit.

On her feet, J-Lo chose a pair of strappy, skinny silver sandals under her boot cut white jeans.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In 2006, the singer’s style seemed to have changed exponentially, growing beyond the mid-2000s basic look.

In a sparkly mini-dress with matching head-wrap, she still kept up with the trends of the time in her heeled, patent leather, over-the-knee boots.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lopez went for a scandalous, cutout Charbel Zoe glittering dress for the 2014 VMAs. The revealing gown with a thigh-high slit showed off her toned bod and coordinated sparkling heels.