J-Lo Stuns in Curve-Hugging Tweed Dress & Fishnet Louboutins at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Following the premiere of “World of Dance” last week, the show’s superstar judge Jennifer Lopez was spotted yesterday heading to a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles in an eye-catching look complete with Louboutins.
With a coffee cup in one hand and an Hermès Birkin bag in the other, the “Dinero” hitmaker showed off a chic, curve-hugging plaid tweed bustier dress featuring a central thigh-high slit and a waist ruffle tie detail. And on her feet, she wore black fishnet and suede Follies Resille pumps courtesy of the famous French shoe designer.
The black mesh and suede pointy-toed heels paired seamlessly with her black calfskin leather tote and her dress’ classic black and white plaid print. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old entertainer further accessorized her look — which she documented with a mirror selfie on her Instagram story — with oversized pink-tinted Privé Revaux sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, several rings and an anklet.
In addition to judging the NBC dance competition show, performing her hit music around the world and acting, Lopez is a successful shoe designer, who has created high- and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Want more?
J-Lo, Dressed in Glittery Heels and Genie Pants, Cries During ‘World of Dance’ Premiere