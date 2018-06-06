J-Lo Stuns in Curve-Hugging Tweed Dress & Fishnet Louboutins at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Following the premiere of “World of Dance” last week, the show’s superstar judge Jennifer Lopez was spotted yesterday heading to a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles in an eye-catching look complete with Louboutins.

With a coffee cup in one hand and an Hermès Birkin bag in the other, the “Dinero” hitmaker showed off a chic, curve-hugging plaid tweed bustier dress featuring a central thigh-high slit and a waist ruffle tie detail. And on her feet, she wore black fishnet and suede Follies Resille pumps courtesy of the famous French shoe designer.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The black mesh and suede pointy-toed heels paired seamlessly with her black calfskin leather tote and her dress’ classic black and white plaid print. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old entertainer further accessorized her look — which she documented with a mirror selfie on her Instagram story — with oversized pink-tinted Privé Revaux sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, several rings and an anklet.

J-LO CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In addition to judging the NBC dance competition show, performing her hit music around the world and acting, Lopez is a successful shoe designer, who has created high- and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.

