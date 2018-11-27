Jennifer Lopez Shows Off a Lot of Leg in Thigh-High Split Dress & Studded Louboutins

Jennifer Lopez continues to prove that age is just a number. The singer-actress, who will turn 50 next year, stepped out last night in New York to attend a special screening of her new movie, “Second Act,” looking every bit as fierce and fabulous as she did in the very early days of her career.

The fitness buff showed off the results of her grueling gym sessions in a sultry, curve-hugging two-tone satin dress that featured a daring thigh split. She accessorized with a spiked cuff bracelet, glossy Hermès handbag and chic pair of spiked T-bar stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

Jennifer Lopez accessorizes with studded T-bar heels at a screening of “Second Act.” CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Lopez joined “Second Act” writer-producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas on stage to discuss the film, which also stars Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams. Set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 21, the romantic comedy spins the tale of a 40-year-old mother stuck in a low-paying job (played by Lopez) who gets a second chance at a corporate career after creating a fake Facebook page.

Jennifer Lopez joins producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas to discuss “Second Act.” CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

In addition to her acting chops, the movie showcases Lopez’s legendary singing talents. The star’s new single, the inspirational girl-power anthem “Limitless” (written by Sia), is featured in the soundtrack. Lopez took to Instagram to announce the song’s release, sharing the trailer for “Second Act” and encouraging her millions of fans to “strive for more” in the spirit of the film.

