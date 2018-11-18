Jennifer Lopez Shines in Minidress & Louboutin Pumps at ‘World of Dance’

Jennifer Lopez went for a unicorn-inspired look on the set of NBC’s “World of Dance” today.

The “Shades of Blue” actress wore a tinsel-covered Balmain minidress with long sleeves that retails for nearly $8,000. She cinched in the dress at the waist with a metallic belt to highlight her trim figure.

For footwear, the “El Anillo” songstress selected see-through Christian Louboutin pumps with a pointed toe. The heels featured gold spike detailing on the upper, with gold straps at the ankle and gold stiletto heels. They retail for $995.

The “On the Floor” singer wore her hair in a ponytail, accessorizing with dangly earrings and a couple of statement rings.

The 49-year-old’s stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Lopez in her stylish ensemble.

While Lopez is busy filming “World of Dance” tonight, she also has an active music career — and she’s busy working on both.

The Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator was spotted on the set of an upcoming music video with DJ Khaled on Nov. 15. J-Lo went for a daring look on set, wearing a white crop top with ruching and gray waist-drop pants that included a matching thong. The performer completed her sultry outfit with high heels, which remained hidden beneath the hem of her long pants.

