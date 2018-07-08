J-Lo Is on Fire in Snakeskin Tights, a Crop-Top and Sneakers Perfect for a Workout

Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym on July 1 in NYC.

It’s “109 degrees” and things just got hotter — white hot. Just one look at Jennifer Lopez’s latest Instagram post and it’s easy to see why.

“Gettin’ it in today even though it’s blazing outside!! @niyamasol white snakeskin leggings!! #mysolstyle #hotlikeamf #109degrees,” the singer-actress captioned a photo of herself working out today.

Lopez worked up a sweat at a gym clad in a cropped white top that showed off the results of her hard work, teamed with snakeskin-print leggings and white sneakers.

The leggings by Niyama Sol are a wise choice for a workout session. They’re designed with moisture wicking fabric and the brand describes the material as “quick drying — within minutes sweat evaporates.” Her sneakers also are built to enhance fitness performance. The kicks have a knitted upper for breathability.

Lopez has modeled Niyama Sol leggings for her fans in the past, including in June when she shared on Instagram a purple gradient version of the snakeskin print. “Gettin it in on Game Day… see you tonight Vegas! #allihave #snakeprint @niyamasol,” she captioned the photo.

