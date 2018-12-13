Jennifer Lopez Delivers Drama With Her Insane Hot Pink Couture Gown

Jennifer Lopez commanded attention in a dramatic look at the New York premiere of her new film “Second Act” last night. She arrived on the arm of Alex Rodriguez dressed in a show-stopping hot pink gown courtesy of Giambattista Valli’s fall ’18 haute couture collection.
The “I’m Real” singer styled the tulle dress featuring a short front and a cape that ends in an incredible train, complete with a pair of cult-favorite silver metallic Jimmy Choo Max platform pumps. The open-toed sandals boast a soaring 5-inch stiletto heel and a leather outsole.
Lopez wore the same sleek ankle-strap style with a shorter frock to visit the “The Tonight Show” the day before. The 49-year-old mom to twins further accessorized her head-turning look with a Jimmy Choo clutch bag and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. A ballerina-inspired bun topped things off.
Following the premiere, J-Lo took to Instagram to share several photos from the night with her followers. One snap shows the superstar sitting opposite A-Rod with her dress’ train requiring its own seat.
Click through to view more of Jennifer Lopez’s sizzling looks over the years.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Legs in Dress With Thigh-High Split and Studded Louboutins