Jennifer Lopez Delivers Drama With Her Insane Hot Pink Couture Gown

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

jennifer lopez second act premiere
Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of her new film "Second Act."
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez commanded attention in a dramatic look at the New York premiere of her new film “Second Act” last night. She arrived on the arm of Alex Rodriguez dressed in a show-stopping hot pink gown courtesy of Giambattista Valli’s fall ’18 haute couture collection.

The “I’m Real” singer styled the tulle dress featuring a short front and a cape that ends in an incredible train, complete with a pair of cult-favorite silver metallic Jimmy Choo Max platform pumps. The open-toed sandals boast a soaring 5-inch stiletto heel and a leather outsole.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, second act premiere, Giambattista Valli Fall 2018 Couture, jimmy choo max platforms
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the premiere of “Second Act” in NYC.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez wore the same sleek ankle-strap style with a shorter frock to visit the “The Tonight Show” the day before. The 49-year-old mom to twins further accessorized her head-turning look with a Jimmy Choo clutch bag and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. A ballerina-inspired bun topped things off.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, second act premiere, Giambattista Valli Fall 2018 Couture, jimmy choo max platforms
J-Lo wearing a Giambattista Valli Fall 2018 Couture dress with Jimmy Choo Max platforms.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Following the premiere, J-Lo took to Instagram to share several photos from the night with her followers. One snap shows the superstar sitting opposite A-Rod with her dress’ train requiring its own seat.

jennifer lopez, jimmy choo max platforms
A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez wearing silver Jimmy Choo Max platforms.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez'Second Act' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Dec 2018Wearing Giambattista Valli same outfit as catwalk model *9731903ba
Jennifer Lopez at the<br />“Second Act” film premiere.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

