Jennifer Lopez Delivers Drama With Her Insane Hot Pink Couture Gown

Jennifer Lopez commanded attention in a dramatic look at the New York premiere of her new film “Second Act” last night. She arrived on the arm of Alex Rodriguez dressed in a show-stopping hot pink gown courtesy of Giambattista Valli’s fall ’18 haute couture collection.

The “I’m Real” singer styled the tulle dress featuring a short front and a cape that ends in an incredible train, complete with a pair of cult-favorite silver metallic Jimmy Choo Max platform pumps. The open-toed sandals boast a soaring 5-inch stiletto heel and a leather outsole.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the premiere of “Second Act” in NYC. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez wore the same sleek ankle-strap style with a shorter frock to visit the “The Tonight Show” the day before. The 49-year-old mom to twins further accessorized her head-turning look with a Jimmy Choo clutch bag and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. A ballerina-inspired bun topped things off.

J-Lo wearing a Giambattista Valli Fall 2018 Couture dress with Jimmy Choo Max platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Following the premiere, J-Lo took to Instagram to share several photos from the night with her followers. One snap shows the superstar sitting opposite A-Rod with her dress’ train requiring its own seat.

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez wearing silver Jimmy Choo Max platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez at the<br />“Second Act” film premiere. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

