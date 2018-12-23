Only Jennifer Lopez Would Wear Heels This High to Do her Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

Jennifer Lopez is making her list and checking it twice just days before Christmas. The mother of two spent her Saturday shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif., for possible last-minute gifts.

She dressed for the occasion in a light blue Max Mara coat, with similar styles from the brand retailing for $1,690. Under the coat, she stayed warm with a gray turtleneck and matching jeans.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

Jennifer Lopez doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the singer chose brown suede high-heeled booties. The folded style came accented with a thick gold zipper and thin uber-tall heel.

Complete with reflective oversized sunglasses and a large black leather tote, Lopez made her way through town potentially looking for gifts for her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The leading lady has been promoting her film “Second Act,” as it released this past Friday in theaters. To accompany the big premiere, Lopez also debuted her newest music video for her song “Limitless” from the movie.

The video shows the star in two looks. The first is a loose suit and tie with an oversized trench. The second shows the singer transformed into an all-red ensemble, even down to her pointed-toe booties.

The biggest surprise of all was that J-Lo included her 10-year-old daughter, Emme, in the video alongside of her throughout her climb.

