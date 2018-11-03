Jennifer Lopez’ All Black Post-Gym Look Highlights Sculpted Physique

Jennifer Lopez showed off a sultry post-gym look in a shot posted to Instagram on Friday.

The “On The Floor” singer wore a black sports bra and a pair of metallic speckled print leggings. The high-waisted Beyond Yoga leggings — which hugged Lopez’ famous figure — retail for $110.

For footwear, she selected black sneakers that resembled Adidas’ NMD style. She wore a pair of black socks underneath the kicks.

The 49-year-old accessorized with a large Hermes Birkin bag, large diamond studded earrings and a pair of gold Chanel sunglasses. She wore her long locks in a ponytail.

“Back in black 🖤 but just for a day… RIP to all the calories I just laid to rest in the gym… lol,” she captioned the photo, which racked up more than 2.5 million likes. The star has over 80 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress caused a stir on social media earlier this week when she posted a very sensual photo to her Instagram account. The image featured a scantily clad Lopez posing for In Style. The “Jenny From the Block” songstress wore a sparkly green Valentino cape and a pair of sky-high gold stilettos made by Christian Louboutin.

