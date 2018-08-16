J-Lo Goes Shopping With Daughter Emme Who Wore Chic $175 Thong Sandals

Jennifer Lopez shopping with daughter Emme in New York.

Jennifer Lopez might have a jam-packed schedule, but she still manages to make time for her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme. So it was no surprise to see the “World of Dance” judge on a shopping outing with her daughter in NYC today.

J-Lo dressed down for the occasion, appearing gym-ready in a white hoodie with colorful lettering reading Wild Flower paired with skintight black leggings and her favorite sneakers to break a sweat in, Nike’s Air Presto Ultra Flyknit in “Bright Mango.”

Jennifer Lopez wearing bright orange Nike Presto kicks with daughter Emme in NYC CREDIT: Splash

The style, which retails for $150, comes with a vibrant orange Flyknit upper as well as an outsole, laces, and the branding on the midsole in the same bold hue. A white midsole tones down the shoe.

Lopez accessorized, as she often does, with an Hermes Birkin bag and her go-to shades as of late, a futuristic model by Chanel. A casual topknot completed her look.

Meanwhile, Emme stepped out in a $475 Dolce & Gabbana Majolica print cotton poplin dress with a denim bomber jacket featuring floral embroidered sleeves overtop.

PVC thong sandals featuring a rubber leopard print sole and gold D&G branding, priced at $175, helped pulled her ensemble together.

Emme wearing Dolce & Gabbana thong sandals. CREDIT: Splash

