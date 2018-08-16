Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Goes Shopping With Daughter Emme Who Wore Chic $175 Thong Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
jennifer lopez, jennifer lopez daughter emme, street style
Jennifer Lopez shopping with daughter Emme in New York.
CREDIT: Splash

Jennifer Lopez might have a jam-packed schedule, but she still manages to make time for her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme. So it was no surprise to see the “World of Dance” judge on a shopping outing with her daughter in NYC today.

J-Lo dressed down for the occasion, appearing gym-ready in a white hoodie with colorful lettering reading Wild Flower paired with skintight black leggings and her favorite sneakers to break a sweat in, Nike’s Air Presto Ultra Flyknit in “Bright Mango.”

jennifer lopez, jennifer lopez street style, jlo, jennifer lopez daughter emme maribel muñiz
Jennifer Lopez wearing bright orange Nike Presto kicks with daughter Emme in NYC
CREDIT: Splash

The style, which retails for $150, comes with a vibrant orange Flyknit upper as well as an outsole, laces, and the branding on the midsole in the same bold hue. A white midsole tones down the shoe.

Lopez accessorized, as she often does, with an Hermes Birkin bag and her go-to shades as of late, a futuristic model by Chanel. A casual topknot completed her look.

jennifer lopez, street style, Wmns Air Presto Ultra Flyknit nike air presto ultra flyknit bright mango
J-Lo wearing Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers in "Bright Mango."
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Emme stepped out in a $475 Dolce & Gabbana Majolica print cotton poplin dress with a denim bomber jacket featuring floral embroidered sleeves overtop.

PVC thong sandals featuring a rubber leopard print sole and gold D&G branding, priced at $175, helped pulled her ensemble together.

emme maribel muñiz, jennifer lopez daughter, dolce and gabbana thong logo sandals
Emme wearing Dolce & Gabbana thong sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

