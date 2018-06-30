Jennifer Lopez Packs a Neon Pop in Sky-High Louboutins

Jennifer Lopez in New York.

Jennifer Lopez added a neon pop to her summery look as she stepped out in New York yesterday.

The “Shades of Blue” actress was spotted in a rainbow-striped L’Agence blouse paired with wide-legged white pants for a seasonably appropriate ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez in a summery look in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Lopez selected neon green pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps, adding some height to her frame and a bright pop to her summer-ready look.

Jennifer Lopez's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

She completed her look with oversized sunglasses, hoop earrings and a white Chanel handbag.

Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, wore a tan suit with a white dress shirt underneath. The ex-New York Yankee wore brown dress shoes for a sophisticated look.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez, who designed two shoe collections with Giuseppe Zanotti, frequently steps out in high heels, wearing sky-high shoes whether she’s out running errands, performing onstage or walking the red carpet.

Later in the day, the star opted for a black-and-white striped top and flowing cream-colored pants, teamed with a pair of Charlotte Olympia platform heels in black, as she stepped out to a celebrity softball game at Yankee Stadium alongside A-Rod.

Meanwhile, the former baseball player wore a Yankees shirt with a pair of khaki pants and white sneakers for a laidback look as they posed for photos in the Yankees’ dugout with Aaron Judge.

