Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Famous Figure in Sequined Catsuit and 5-Inch Heels

Jennifer Lopez never fails to command attention in her stylish ensembles.

At the celebration for the final “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” performance in Las Vegas yesterday, Lopez stepped out in a glittery bronze bodysuit that showed off her famous figure.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: KCR/Shutterstock

The “On The Floor” singer completes her look with Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals in rose gold. The sultry sandals are made in Italy and feature a nearly 5-inch high stiletto heel and zip fastening along the back. They retail for $845.

Jennifer Lopez’ shoes. CREDIT: KCR/Shutterstock

It comes as no surprise that the entertainer reached for a pair of Zanotti heels: She collaborated with the designer in 2017 on a collection of sultry footwear and frequently steps out in his designs.

While Lopez spent most of the time in just her catsuit, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress threw on a cheetah print coat as she posed for photos alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: KCR/Shutterstock

The former New York Yankee looked dapper in a pink button-down shirt and matching pants. He completed his look with black shoes.

Other stars also stepped out to Lopez’ celebration.

Vanessa Hudgens hit the red carpet in an olive green dress with a sultry thigh-high slit. The Disney Channel alum took a page from Lopez’ playbook with her footwear choice, selecting silver platform sandals with a knotted toe from Zanotti.

Vanessa Hudgens CREDIT: KCR/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham stepped out in a python print minidress with three-quarters length sleeves. The model completed her look with strappy sandals in beige.

Ashley Graham CREDIT: KCR/Shutterstock

