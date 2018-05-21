Check Out the New FN!

Jennifer Lopez Looks Sleek in a Croc Bra & Skirt With 4.7-Inch Blade Heels on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Jennifer Lopez
Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
View Gallery 75 Images

Her love don’t cost a thing, but a pair of over-the-knee bordeaux Casadei boots costs a lot of dinero — nearly $1,500. Still, Jennifer Lopez knows that an eye-catching look is priceless.

The singer-actress hit the red carpet in a glam head-to-toe monochromatic look today at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. She looked chic in an edgy crocodile-printed leather skirt with a matching shirt and a bra designed in quilted silk velvet by Roberto Cavalli.

Casadei’s over-the-knee boots set on a 4.7-inch blade heels pulled together the outfit and one-color theme.

Jennifer Lopez, casadei boots, billboard music awards 2018, red carpet
Jennifer Lopez wears Casadei boots.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Speaking to FN about her collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti last year, Lopez cited years of practice standing in heels before she discovered how to minimize discomfort.

“By wearing heels frequently, you figure out how to distribute your weight and posture so that all the pressure isn’t only on the arches of your feet,” she revealed, “which is what usually causes pain.”

The Billboard Music Award winner is set to perform her new single “Dinero” on the award show.

Jennifer Lopez, casadei boots, billboard music awards 2018, red carpet
Detail of J-Lo's Casadei boots.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See more celebrity arrivals on the 2018 Billboard Awards red carpet.

Want more?

These Celebs Arrived in Look-Alike Outfits at the Billboard Music Awards

These Are the Best-Dressed Stars at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Jenna Dewan and Kelly Clarkson Turn Heads in Studs on the Red Carpet at the Billboard Music Awards

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad