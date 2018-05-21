Jennifer Lopez Looks Sleek in a Croc Bra & Skirt With 4.7-Inch Blade Heels on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Her love don’t cost a thing, but a pair of over-the-knee bordeaux Casadei boots costs a lot of dinero — nearly $1,500. Still, Jennifer Lopez knows that an eye-catching look is priceless.

The singer-actress hit the red carpet in a glam head-to-toe monochromatic look today at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. She looked chic in an edgy crocodile-printed leather skirt with a matching shirt and a bra designed in quilted silk velvet by Roberto Cavalli.

Casadei’s over-the-knee boots set on a 4.7-inch blade heels pulled together the outfit and one-color theme.

Jennifer Lopez wears Casadei boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Speaking to FN about her collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti last year, Lopez cited years of practice standing in heels before she discovered how to minimize discomfort.

“By wearing heels frequently, you figure out how to distribute your weight and posture so that all the pressure isn’t only on the arches of your feet,” she revealed, “which is what usually causes pain.”

The Billboard Music Award winner is set to perform her new single “Dinero” on the award show.

Detail of J-Lo's Casadei boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

