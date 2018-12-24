Jennifer Lopez’s 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Looks of 2018

Jennifer Lopez has had an impressive year. The singer and actress ended her Las Vegas residency after a three-year run, and now she is closing 2018 with an even bigger bang: a streak of fantastic fashion to promote her new movie, “Second Act,” which is in theaters.

Case in point: At the premiere in New York on Dec. 12, J-Lo wore a bright pink Giambattista Valli fall ’18 haute couture gown with Jimmy Choo platform heels. The tulle dress was designed with a short front and a dramatic train that took up the entire red carpet. Her dress was so enormous that she had to arrive in a sprinter van.

Jennifer Lopez at the “Second Act” film premiere. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

She has certainly pushed the fashion envelope throughout the entire year, as well.

In August, she was honored with the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the MTV VMAs, and she wowed in a silver chainmail dress by Versace. The star paired the high-slit dress with matching metallic sky-high stiletto platforms.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Lopez also impressed off the red carpet this summer.

Her street style is always something to envy. Whether J-Lo is rocking Christian Louboutin heels, Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers or Timberland boots, she knows how to make sure her shoes are the stars.

In July, she was spotted in New York wearing a simple yet stylish look featuring an oversized white men’s shirt. The “Limitless” singer completed the pantless ensemble with boots that looked just like jeans. The statement-making thigh-high denim Versace boots featured pockets and a black belt embellished with Versace’s gold Medusa.

J-Lo in New York in July wearing Versace denim boots and an oversized white shirt. CREDIT: Splash

To see additional jaw-dropping outfits, click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s best looks of 2018.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Pops in Form-Fitting Orange Dress and Spiky Pumps on ‘Despierta America’

Jennifer Lopez Delivers Drama With Her Insane Hot-Pink Couture Gown

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Legs in Dress With Thigh-High Split and Studded Louboutins