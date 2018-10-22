J. Lo and A-Rod Twin in Checks for Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have again chosen “twinning” for their recent date night looks, though this time around they took a more subtle approach for their dinner at Los Angeles restaurant Avra on Sunday. While the ensembles featured contrasting colors, their matching checked patterns united their couple style for which they are now known, whether it’s via casual sneaker coordination or a formal Met Gala moment.

J. Lo wore a fall-ready turtleneck knit dress that she cinched at the waist with a black Chanel belt. She opted for Tom Ford sandals with brown and orange details that matched the shades in her dress. Finally, the 49-year-old added a studded Valentino bag for a glam touch.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez leaving Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

Her beau, Rodriguez, looked dapper as he dressed up in a sporty blue suit. To complement his triple-threat girlfriend, the 43-year-old sported a checked shirt and polished the look off with dark brown leather brogues.

Earlier this month, Lopez attended the American Music Awards where she was pretty in pink when she hit the red carpet in a plunging Georges Chakra gown with Jimmy Choo stilettos. Meanwhile, at her final “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” residency performance in Las Vegas, the twice-nominated Grammy artist went for a slinky sequined bodysuit with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

The actress is set to release her new movie, “Second Act,” in December.

