Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Complement Each Other in Summery Stripes for Date Night

Jennifer Lopez out in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are inseparable — and their couple’s style certainly shows it.

On Sunday night, the ultrafamous duo coordinated in chic summer stripes for a romantic dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a striped two-piece ensemble in L.A. Sunday night. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

J-Lo put her toned abs on display for the outing in a sultry white two-piece set featuring vertical navy stripes. She paired the plunging bra top and high-rise wide-leg pants with a white cropped cardigan sweater and nude sandals.

The “Dinero” hitmaker polished off her chic summer date night look by adding a Chanel Deauville tote bag, a chunky Hermès cuff bracelet and her signature oversized silver hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, the former Yankees star complemented his girlfriend’s ensemble by dressing in a sharp sandy-colored suit, which he wore with a blue striped button-down and brown leather shoes.

Alex Rodriguez and J-Lo leaving Craig's in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Earlier that day, Lopez showed off a hint of her belly-baring striped top in a selfie she shared with her 76.6 million Instagram followers. “Sunday Funday everyone!!!” she captioned the shot, adding a series of summer-themed emojis.

Happy Sunday Funday everyone!!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️🔥🏖😘 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

In addition to judging NBC’s “World of Dance,” performing her hit songs around the world and acting, Lopez is a successful shoe designer, creating high- and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Want more?

J-Lo Is on Fire in Snakeskin Tights, a Crop-Top and Sneakers Perfect for a Workout

Jennifer Lopez Packs a Neon Pop in Sky-High Louboutins