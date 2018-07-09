Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Complement Each Other in Summery Stripes for Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are inseparable — and their couple’s style certainly shows it.
On Sunday night, the ultrafamous duo coordinated in chic summer stripes for a romantic dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.
J-Lo put her toned abs on display for the outing in a sultry white two-piece set featuring vertical navy stripes. She paired the plunging bra top and high-rise wide-leg pants with a white cropped cardigan sweater and nude sandals.
The “Dinero” hitmaker polished off her chic summer date night look by adding a Chanel Deauville tote bag, a chunky Hermès cuff bracelet and her signature oversized silver hoop earrings.
Meanwhile, the former Yankees star complemented his girlfriend’s ensemble by dressing in a sharp sandy-colored suit, which he wore with a blue striped button-down and brown leather shoes.
Earlier that day, Lopez showed off a hint of her belly-baring striped top in a selfie she shared with her 76.6 million Instagram followers. “Sunday Funday everyone!!!” she captioned the shot, adding a series of summer-themed emojis.
In addition to judging NBC’s “World of Dance,” performing her hit songs around the world and acting, Lopez is a successful shoe designer, creating high- and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.
