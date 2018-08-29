See J-Lo and A-Rod Style Their White Sneakers in Totally Different Ways

Whether they’re attending a glamorous awards show or heading out for a casual date night, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez always seem to complement each other’s style.

Their outing yesterday in Los Angeles was no exception — but instead of their usual coordinating head-to-toe looks, the two opted for matching white sneakers with two totally different ensembles.

Jennifer Lopez at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

During the power couple’s evening at celeb-favorite Craig’s restaurant, J-Lo went for crisp white trainers, which perfectly rounded out her athleisure look, highlighted by a navy tracksuit with stripes down the arms and legs, as well as across the chest. She accessorized with a white handbag and oversized sunglasses for an elevated sporty-chic outfit.

Alex Rodriguez at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A-Rod, on the other hand, stepped out in shoes that featured an off-white upper and taupe details at the toe and heel. They paired effortlessly with his preppy get-up — a baby-blue sweater over a white shirt and tailored khaki pants. Like his entertainer girlfriend, he donned large sunglasses in the form of tried-and-true aviators.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s and Alex Rodriguez’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The duo also made headlines with their public appearance after paparazzi spotted the “Dinero” singer’s ex-boyfriend Casper Smart at the same eatery that night. It appears Hollywood is a small world after all.

