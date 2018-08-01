J-Lo’s Ab-Baring Orange Sports Bra, Snakeskin Leggings & White Nikes Are Gym Goals

J-Lo is known for her body. But there’s no denying that she works for her abs of steel, which she recently showed off in the Bahamas while celebrating her 49th birthday. The “Dinero” hitmaker follows a strict gym regime to keep her toned and voluptuous figure. Her favorite shoe to break a sweat in? Undoubtedly Nike’s iconic Air Presto Ultra Flyknit.

After sporting the sneakers featuring a sock-like bootie and a caged silhouette in neon on Monday and black on Tuesday, Lopez was spotted en route to the gym again today rocking the Triple White Air Presto.

The style and its hue perfectly offset the “World of Dance” judge’s bright ab-baring workout look, which included an orange ombré sports bra and high-rise multicolored snakeskin leggings, both by lifestyle activewear brand Niyama Sol.

J-Lo wearing workout gear in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

The Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator further accessorized her eye-catching gym ensemble by adding her signature oversized hoop earrings, blue-tinted aviator sunglasses and a luxury black leather Hermes Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez wearing an orange ombré sports bra wit snakeskin leggings CREDIT: Splash

The Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit Triple White retails for $160, but is currently sold out most places online due to its popularity.

A closer look at Lopez's 'Triple White' Nike Air Prestos. CREDIT: Splash

