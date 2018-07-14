Jennifer Lopez Is a Walking Billboard for Louboutin on Date Night With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez showed her strong affinity for Christian Louboutin during date night with Alex Rodriguez in Los Angeles on Friday.

The star paired a slinky red dress with sky-high So Kate Louboutin pumps. They were adorned with the “Kraft Loubi” pattern, which cleverly takes paper from the designer’s shopping bags to create the PVC style. (First lady Melania Trump wore the same Louboutin look when she left the White House for Europe earlier this week.)

Earlier, the couple continued their ‘No Days Off’ fitness routine with a pre-date trip to the gym.

“Gettin’ it in today even though it’s blazing outside,” Lopez wrote on Instagram, referring to the Los Angeles heat wave.

Later during dinner in West Hollywood, Calif., Lopez showed off her toned legs.

Her 42-year-old boyfriend, A-Rod, kept up with his classic style and complemented her look with a mocha-hued suit. The former Yankee star pulled it all together with a matching tie, checkered brown shirt, and brown oxford shoes.

Lopez has stepped out in red soles several times this summer. In late June, she added a neon pop to her summery look in New York. The “Shades of Blue” actress was spotted in a rainbow-striped L’Agence blouse paired with wide-legged white pants. She topped off the look with bright neon Louboutin pumps.

In June, the “World of Dance” judge hit “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in another eye-catching Louboutin look.

The hitmaker showed off a chic plaid tweed bustier dress featuring a central thigh-high slit and a waist ruffle tie detail. And on her feet, she wore black fishnet and suede Follies Resille pumps courtesy of the French designer.