J-Lo Cuts Her Birthday Cake in 5-Inch Spike Heels and a Green Minidress

The cake has been cut and candles blown out for Jennifer Lopez, who celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday during a beachside getaway with friends and family.

Alongside her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and twins, Emme and Max, the singer-actress reflected on her intimate evening with loved ones today.

“So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends… the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing…:),” the Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator captioned an Instagram post.

To no one’s surprise, the style icon smoldered during the festivities, wearing an embellished emerald green minidress with matching sandals that had cascading straps around the ankle down to the toebed on a nearly 5-inch stiletto heel. And that was just for the evening revelry. J-Lo spent the afternoon on the beach, dancing on the sand and taking a dip in the water, all while showing off her abs in a bikini.

A-Rod praised her inner-beauty on Instagram, and her fans took to social media to do the same.

“I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!!” a humbled Lopez continued in her Instagram caption. “I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life… thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers…

“I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever… Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one!”

