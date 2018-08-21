J-Lo Sizzles in a Sensual Silver Dress With Matching Pedi & Spike Heels

From head to toe, Jennifer Lopez smoldered in silver on the pink carpet today in NYC at the MTV VMAs.

Alongside her beau, Alex Rodriguez, J-Lo posed for pictures wearing a one-shoulder dress detailed by silver sequins and crystal embellishments. A generous slit gave way to her metallic sandals that featured a platform, delicate ankle strap and around a 6-inch stiletto heel.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard honoree completed the look with metallic polish on her nails, and sparkling earrings and cuffs.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, former NY Yankees star Rodriguez looked dapper in a maroon blazer with black lapel, black trousers and matching Chelsea boots.

Lopez will receive the Vanguard award for her music video catalog, of which many songs since the ’90s have become hits on the cable network.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Ahead of the grand arrival, A-rod gave his Instagram fans a look at the happy couple en route to the ceremony, sharing a photo of J-Lo’s twins Emme and Max smiling in the background.

