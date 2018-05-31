Jennifer Lawrence Is White Hot in Curve-Hugging Dress & Slinky Silver Jimmy Choos

Jennnifer Lawrence skipped the red carpet at last night’s 2018 BAM Gala in New York, but the actress’ white-hot look was on full display inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, where she presented ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky with an award.

Reuniting with the 49-year-old director — whom she worked with on the 2017 psychological thriller “Mother!” — Lawrence chose a curve-hugging white midi dress and slinky silver sandals for the occasion.

The 27-year-old donned Jimmy Choo’s popular sultry Minny sandal featuring a smooth silvery leather upper and an ankle-strap silhouette. She further accessorized with a coordinating metallic Jimmy Choo Celeste clutch, sparkling earrings and a simple bracelet.

Taking to the podium, Lawrence said, “I am thrilled to be here tonight to present this honor to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky,” before speaking on his “love of science and technology” and their shared concern about climate change.

During the “Mother!” press tour last fall, Lawrence memorably wore a sizzling, nude-illusion Versace chain dress at the film’s London premiere and a head-turning Cinderella-inspired Dior couture gown for the red carpet in New York.

