Jennifer Garner Looks Cozy and Stylish in Sweatpants While Running Errands

When it comes to off-duty style, Jennifer Garner likes to keep things casual.

The “13 Going on 30” star rocked a low-key look as she stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

Garner wore a navy Churchill Boxing Club hoodie with a pair of fitted black joggers. The sweatpants featured deep pockets and were cinched in at the ankles.

Jennifer Garner steps out in a casual outfit: a hoodie, sweatpants and APL sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 46-year-old kept the casual vibe going with her shoes, opting for black APL sneakers to finish off her look. The lace-up running shoes feature a one-piece upper designed for performance.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the actress is a big fan of the athleisurewear trend, sweatpants are a rarity for her. Leggings are staples of her wardrobe, often paired with long-sleeved T-shirts or zip-up hoodies.

The mom of three was spotted picking her children up from school the day prior while clad in a very different look. She sported a gray and white striped sweater with a pair of light-wash skinny jeans. For footwear, she selected Tod’s loafers to complete Thursday’s ensemble.

Jennifer Garner picks up her kids from school while wearing Tod’s loafers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Garner, who is working with J.J. Abrams on a new limited series for Apple, often can be spotted out and about in sneakers, favoring comfy and supportive running shoes from brands like Allbirds, Asics and Newton.

