Jennifer Garner Puts a Spin on the LBD to Show Off These Ultrasparkly Heels

She’s back on the red carpet — and, as expected, she did not disappoint.
Although it’s been a while since we’ve seen Jennifer Garner formally grace the pap’s camera lenses, the actress looked every bit the Hollywood regular at her most recent public outing, where she fittingly chose a statement little black dress to show off a pair of gorgeous embellished heels that served as the anchor piece to her glamorous outfit.
At the “Peppermint” premiere in Los Angeles last night, Garner chose soaring stiletto sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, featuring patent ankle straps and a generous sprinkling of Swarovski crystals — with a red-hot pedicure to boot.
It was a shining moment for her shoes, as her one-shouldered Narciso Rodriguez shift-silhouette satin dress draped down at the back with a dramatic cape that allowed the nearly 5-inch heels to take centerstage. She accessorized with jewelry by David Webb and kept her beauty look simple with effortless waves and natural makeup.
The 46-year-old had quite the week after she was photographed driving estranged husband Ben Affleck to a rehabilitation facility in Malibu. The actor, who is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, shares three children with Garner: Samuel, who is 6 years old; Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9; and Violet, 12.
