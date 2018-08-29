Jennifer Garner Puts a Spin on the LBD to Show Off These Ultrasparkly Heels

She’s back on the red carpet — and, as expected, she did not disappoint.

Although it’s been a while since we’ve seen Jennifer Garner formally grace the pap’s camera lenses, the actress looked every bit the Hollywood regular at her most recent public outing, where she fittingly chose a statement little black dress to show off a pair of gorgeous embellished heels that served as the anchor piece to her glamorous outfit.

Jennifer Garner attends the “Peppermint” premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

At the “Peppermint” premiere in Los Angeles last night, Garner chose soaring stiletto sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, featuring patent ankle straps and a generous sprinkling of Swarovski crystals — with a red-hot pedicure to boot.

It was a shining moment for her shoes, as her one-shouldered Narciso Rodriguez shift-silhouette satin dress draped down at the back with a dramatic cape that allowed the nearly 5-inch heels to take centerstage. She accessorized with jewelry by David Webb and kept her beauty look simple with effortless waves and natural makeup.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: Nina Prommer/Shutterstock

The 46-year-old had quite the week after she was photographed driving estranged husband Ben Affleck to a rehabilitation facility in Malibu. The actor, who is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, shares three children with Garner: Samuel, who is 6 years old; Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9; and Violet, 12.

