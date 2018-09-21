Action Star Jason Statham Will Wear Only This English Shoe Brand in ‘Fast & Furious’ Spin-Off

The British are coming — to your local theater, that is. English actor Jason Statham, at work on the upcoming film “Hobbs and Shaw,” a spin-off of the popular “Fast and Furious” action films, got into character by slipping into a pair of shoes by U.K.-based men’s footwear brand George Cleverly.

According to CEO George Glasgow, the actor insisted his character, Deckard Shaw, wear the shoes throughout the movie, which is set to release in 2019. Among the George Cleverley styles selected by Statham is the Ronald, a classic lace-up evening shoe that works with jeans or a tuxedo.

George Cleverley Ronald patent leather style. CREDIT: George Cleverley

Glasgow and Statham have been friends for over 15 years, said Glasgow, noting the actor was a groomsman in his recent wedding, walking down the aisle in a pair of Cleverley shoes, of course.

The 60-year-old shoe brand, co-founded by Glasgow’s father and partner, George Cleverley, has a history with Hollywood royalty. The company shod high-profile actors including Humphrey Bogart, Carey Grant and Fred Astaire, said Glasgow. Today, fans include Sylvester Stallone, Tom Hanks and Colin Firth. “Hobbs and Shaw” isn’t the first movie role for the brand. It made a prior appearance in “Murder on the Orient Express” and will be stealing screen time in the sequel, “Death on the Nile,” set to debut in 2019.

Want more?

This Heritage Men’s Brand Is Rebooting After 120 Years in the Shoe Industry

This Men’s Stylist Has 7 Easy Tips for Guys Who Want to Look Good From Head to Toe

Margot Robbie’s Fashion Choices Are Like Her Movies: Unexpected & Unpredictable