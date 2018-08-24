You Won’t Be Able to Take Your Eyes Off of Janelle Monae’s Disco Ball-Like Outfit

Everyone loves a wild fashion moment — and that’s exactly what Janelle Monae gave us when she stopped by this morning’s “Today Show” concert series in New York City.

Dressed in a matching glimmering pants and jacket set, Monae managed to outshine the lights on the stage. Her outfit was covered in head-to-toe sequins, from the details on her cap down to the embellishments on her shoes.

Janelle Monae performing at the Today Show concert series in a silver set and cuffed combat boots , Aug. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Janelle Monae’s embellished combat boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Coordinating with her silver glittered look, the singer went for an upgrade on the plain combat boot — a black pair with gold and silver bedazzled cuffs. The details on the boot evened out the grungy touch that came with her David Bowie tee.

At the show, Monae performed songs from her recently released album, Dirty Computer, including top hits like “Make Me Feel” and “Tightrope.”

During her set, she also invited up one lucky fan and the fan’s mom to join her on stage. She then surprised the fan’s dad with a FaceTime call as he is currently deployed overseas.

The album is her third and debuted at the sixth spot in the Billboard Top 200 at the time of its release. Monae revealed earlier in the year that the late artist Prince helped out with the songs and even wrote parts of their lyrics before he passed away in 2016.

Want more?

Best-Dressed Celebs on the BET Awards Red Carpet: Janelle Monae, 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo & More