Jaden Smith Hits the Red Carpet With an Iguana, Blond Eyebrows & Distressed Dad Shoes

Jaden Smith holds an iguana on his shoulder at the NYC premiere of "Skate Kitchen."

When in doubt, you can always count on Jaden Smith to make a statement when he hits the red carpet, or when he makes any kind of appearance for that matter. He famously carried his own newly shorn locks to the Met Gala in 2017 and on Tuesday at the NYC premiere of his latest film “Skate Kitchen,” the 20-year-old toted an iguana on his shoulder.

Beyond the giant lizard, Will Smith’s blonde-haired son donned a casual look that included a pink graphic hoodie, black jeans featuring a Louis Vuitton logo belt and a chain detail polished off with classic New Balance “dad” sneakers.

Jaden Smith toting an iguana on his shoulder. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

The “Syre” artist further accessorized his look with several rings and a bracelet as well as a bold checkered fanny pack worn as a crossbody bag, which has become a ubiquitous trend recently.

Jaden Smith wearing New Balance sneakers on the red carpet. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

While prior to this it seemed as though Smith couldn’t stop wearing Louis Vuitton’s all-black Archlight sneaker, this is hardly the first time he’s reached for shoes from the affordable Boston-based shoe company. The young rapper has been caught rocking New Balance’s $70 Pro Court 213 Mid Skate shoes on numerous occasions, including the music video for his hit single “Icon.”

Jaden Smith's New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

