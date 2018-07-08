Happy 20th Birthday, Jaden Smith: A Look at His Unique Street Style

Jaden Smith may be only 20 years old, but he’s already made an impact on the fashion world with his one-of-a-kind, boundary-pushing style. The multi-hyphenate son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett has worn always worn what he likes, from his days of rocking a white Batman suit to challenging gender fashion norms in his go-to women’s Louis Vuitton LV Archlight sneakers.

FN is celebrating Smith entering his 20s today with a look at some of his most head-turning style moments so far in 2018.

While on the streets of Paris in June, the “Icon” rapper stood out in a black hoodie from his collective MSFTSrep featuring a red lightning graphic paired with black pants and all black Arclight sneakers, which were released exclusively in February as a part of the brand’s Soho pop-up shop. Smith accessorized by adding a blue hat with “woman” spelled out in yellow letters and a black crossbody bag.

Jaden Smith last month wearing a custom sweatshirt and all black Louis Vuitton sneakers, which were released exclusively at LV's Archlight Soho pop-up in February. CREDIT: Splash

A day prior, while en route to an event for Louis Vuitton in the City of Lights, the actor-rapper-environmentalist showed off a head-to-toe look from the heritage brand, including a teal and black colorblock jacket boasting monogramming, a logo print crossbody bag, a simple white tee, black pants and resort ’18 shoes — a sneaker/boot hybrid serving as the 2.0 version of the Archlight. The style came with a brown leather upper and an ultra-chunky gold sole.

Jaden Smith spotted in Paris dressed in Louis Vuitton in June. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, during an outing in Beverly Hills, Calif., this past April, Smith rocked a custom patchwork denim jacket and distressed, scribbled-upon skinny jeans teamed with another colorway of his favorite Archlight kicks.

Jaden wearing a custom patchwork jacket and jeans with black and white Archlights in April. CREDIT: Splash

On another occasion with girlfriend Odessa Adlon in tow, the “Syre” artist showed off the same futuristic black and white sneakers while outside The Forum in Los Angeles after performing with DJ Khaled at a Demi Lovato concert in March. Smith accessorized with several gold chains and carried a pair of New Balance skate sneakers, which he’s worn on numerous occasions.

Jaden carrying New Balance sneakers after a show. CREDIT: Splash

For more standout Jaden Smith looks, scroll through the gallery.

