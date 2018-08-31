Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Abs in a Crop Top With Leggings and Nikes for House Hunting With A-Rod

By Allie Fasanella
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went house hunting in style yesterday. The famous duo was spotted viewing a home in Los Angeles on Thursday sipping on coffee from Alfred and sporting coordinating white kicks.

The “World of Dance” judge stood out wearing a bubblegum-pink Champion crewneck cropped sweatshirt that highlighted her tan, taught tummy paired with skintight purple-pink printed leggings. J-Lo expertly completed her athleisure ensemble with matching tinted aviator frames and her go-to gym sneakers, Nike’s Air Presto Ultra Flyknit.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a pink cropped Champion sweatshirt and white Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers.
The 49-year-old “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker constantly rocks these classic kicks featuring a breathable stretch-mesh upper and a caged silhouette. She is a fan of the style’s Triple White colorway. They retail for $150.

Lopez’s pink sweatshirt is available via Urban Outfitters and is priced at $59. Her leggings are from a collaboration she did with the brand Niyama Sol. They feature lyrics from her 2002 “This Is Me … Then” album.

Meanwhile, the former pro shortstop looked cool in a navy tee paired with cream-colored pants and casual white leather sneakers. Dark sunglasses and a luxe gold watch completed his outfit.

J-Lo and A-Rod are spotted wearing white sneakers while out house hunting in L.A.
