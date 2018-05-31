Ivanka Trump Plays Football in a Gucci Dress and Mary Janes at White House ‘Field Day’

Ivanka Trump proved that breaking a sweat can look glamorous as she tossed around a football Wednesday during the White House “Field Day,” an event of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

The lifestyle brand entrepreneur took to the field in a sleeveless Gucci dress and Mary Janes alongside her father, President Donald Trump, and sports figures like former NFL star Herschel Walker, Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno.

Ivanka Trump wears black Mary Janes with a Gucci dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She captioned a photo from the event on Instagram, writing, “Today President Trump hosted #FieldDay at the White House with the announced President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to increasing #YouthSports participation, because all children deserve the chance to play.”

President Trump showed off his golfing skills while Ivanka hurled a football to former Dallas Cowboys player Walker — and no cleats were necessary. Ivanka is fond of wearing her own brand in public, especially the brand’s shoes and accessories, so it would be no surprise if the shoes she was wearing were one of her own designs.

The first daughter had on black Mary Janes that resemble her eponymous label’s Itansley patent leather flats. Her shoes feature a pointy toe with clasps on the straps. She complemented the shoes with a sleeveless black shift dress from Gucci’s spring ’18 collection.



