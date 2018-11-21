Ivanka & Tiffany Trump Stomp Out in Very Chunky Heels for Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump stepped out as a stylish sister act today for the pardoning of turkeys at the White House.

Their father, Donald Trump, spared the lives of a pair of turkeys per presidential tradition on the South Lawn, where his children and grandchildren gathered ahead of a family jaunt to his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Calif.

Former footwear and accessories entrepreneur Ivanka had on a plaid coat over a black top and matching trousers. A fine footnote to the look included a pair of bordeaux boots set on a chunky heel.

Meanwhile, Tiffany opted for a double-breasted pink coat over a matching lacy slip dress that cut above the knee. Complementing the outfit was a pair of gold pumps that were finished with block heels.

Ivanka’s children with Jared Kushner looked adorable in their outfits. Arabella, 7, had on a blue dress with white flats; Joseph, 5, had on a navy blue coat with a matching sweater and white shirt completed with black dress shoes; Theodore, 2, wore a dark coat, trousers and dress shoes.

The president, first lady and their son together, Barron, 12, joined them as they made their way to Florida to celebrate Thanksgiving.

From the Archives: Ivanka Trump Through the Years.

