Ivanka Trump Is Red-Hot in a Power Suit With Pointy Pumps

Power pumps deserve a power suit — and a power color. Ivanka Trump mastered this eye-catching fashion statement on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., at a rally for her father, President Donald Trump.

The former shoe mogul, who shuttered her eponymous lifestyle brand in July, attended the campaign rally in head-to-toe red, featuring a Sandro suit with trousers and pumps.

Ivanka Trump wears a Sandro suit with red pumps. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Detail of Ivanka Trump's red pumps. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

The jacket had a tailored double-breasted silhouette with exposed front pockets, and the trousers incorporated a cropped, flared leg. The pointy shoes featured a suede upper on a nearly 4-inch heel.

Along for the event were Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Ivanka’s brother Eric Trump with his wife, Lara.

L-R: Betsey DeVos, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. CREDIT: Shaw Thew/Shutterstock

The outfit is on sale at Sandro-paris.com; trousers are 40 percent off ($150), and the jacket is 50 percent off ($227.50).

In July, the senior adviser to the president announced that her namesake company is closing after nearly a decade in business.

(L-R) Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump. CREDIT: Tasos Katopodis/Shutterstock

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Ivanka said in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

