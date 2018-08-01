Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Is Red-Hot in a Power Suit With Pointy Pumps

By Charlie Carballo
Trump, Washington, USA – 31 Jul 2018
Power pumps deserve a power suit — and a power color. Ivanka Trump mastered this eye-catching fashion statement on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., at a rally for her father, President Donald Trump.

The former shoe mogul, who shuttered her eponymous lifestyle brand in July, attended the campaign rally in head-to-toe red, featuring a Sandro suit with trousers and pumps.

The jacket had a tailored double-breasted silhouette with exposed front pockets, and the trousers incorporated a cropped, flared leg. The pointy shoes featured a suede upper on a nearly 4-inch heel.

Along for the event were Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Ivanka’s brother Eric Trump with his wife, Lara.

The outfit is on sale at Sandro-paris.com; trousers are 40 percent off ($150), and the jacket is 50 percent off ($227.50).

In July, the senior adviser to the president announced that her namesake company is closing after nearly a decade in business.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Ivanka said in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

