Ivanka Trump Wears an Outfit From Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding and Gives It an Unexpected Twist

“Lifestyle brand entrepreneur” is now just another entry on Ivanka Trump’s resume, but she continues to thrive in her role as senior advisor to her father, President Donald Trump.

Indeed, after announcing on Tuesday that her eponymous brand is shuttering, the president’s eldest daughter joined him yesterday at a steel plant in Granite City, Ill., to celebrate the company’s announcement of 500 new jobs.

Ivanka Trump (L) and Abigail Spencer both wearing dresses by Alessandra Rich

Ivanka gave remarks at the facility and posed for photos with employees in a dress by Alessandra Rich that should be familiar to many royal watchers.

Plenty of eyes were on the same polka dot midi dress, which retails for around $1,400, when actress Abigail Spencer wore the frock alongside Priyanka Chopra when they attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19.

Spencer styled her dress with white pumps and an embellished belt, but Ivanka completed the outfit with a chunky white belt and took a cue from the dominate navy blue color in the dress to match her heels.

Ivanka Trump addresses a crowd of steel workers in Iowa.

Throughout her time serving in the White House, Ivanka elevated her brand to a worldwide audience by pairing her namesake accessories — mostly footwear, handbags and jewelry — with high-end and affordable dresses. It would be no surprise if she used the tour to bow out Brand Ivanka’s shoes after nearly 10 years of running her company.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

The heels resembled a classic style she often embraced, her Carra pumps, featuring a pointed-toe profile on a nearly 4-inch heel.

Ivanka also zipped off to Peosta, Iowa, to visit an advanced manufacturing lab at Northeast Iowa Community College.

“Thank you Dubuque, Iowa and Granite City, Illinois!” she captioned an Instagram photo following the activities.

Take a look back at Ivanka Trump’s launches for her fashion line over the years.

Want more?

Why Ivanka Trump Is Shutting Down Her Fashion Brand

Ivanka Trump Matches Her Dress With Peekaboo Arms to Her Own Brand’s 4-Inch Heels

Ivanka Trump Brand Saga: Which Department Stores Really Dropped the Label