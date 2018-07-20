Ivanka Trump Matches Her Dress With Peekaboo Arms to Her Own Brand’s 4-Inch Heels

Ivanka Trump continues her efforts on workforce issues, an objective she knows plenty about as the founder of her namesake lifestyle brand.

On Thursday, she spoke about the topic in a stylish outfit that gave a nod to American entrepreneurship while wearing a dress by Ralph Lauren Collection and shoes of her own design.

Ivanka Trump wears Ralph Lauren's Karen dress and her namesake brand's Carra pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of brand Ivanka Trump's Carra pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ralph Lauren’s Karen silk shirtdress came in a sea green color with a spread collar, long sleeves and an A-line silhouette. The color requires careful coordination for a complementary look, so the mogul looked to her label’s Carra pumps in the same hue to execute a chic outfit. The shoes feature a pointed-toe profile on a nearly 4-inch heel. They are available in several different upper styles and colors for around $135 on Amazon.com.

Ivanka gave remarks ahead of her father, President Donald Trump, signing an executive order establishing the National Council for the American Worker. The commander-in-chief’s administration explained that the initiative is “an interagency council of administration officials who will focus on crafting solutions to our country’s urgent workforce issues.”

As a businesswoman and assistant to her father, Ivanka praised the organizations that are backing the efforts.

“23 companies joined President Trump to launch ‘Our Pledge to America’s Workers’ and committed to creating +3.8 MILLION jobs + career opportunities for students and workers! More to come…” she wrote on Instagram.

